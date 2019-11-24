THOMSON, Jerome Anthony "Jerry" was born June 28, 1954 in Bellevue, Washington. He was a proud Brooklyn boy until 1997 when he moved to Tampa. He passed away Nov. 18, 2019 in Tampa, Florida. He was loving husband of Marie, proud father of beautiful Shannan Marie Mackey and adoring grandfather of Cameron Mackey; son of Theresa (nee Lynaugh) and William Bruce Thomson; brother of Bruce, Theresa, Susan, Marguerite, Glenn (deceased) and Deborah (deceased); brother-in-law of Joseph and Kathryn, Joanna and Robert; and beloved uncle to many nephews and nieces. Jerry was a kind and gentle soul, with a warm, generous heart and helpful to all. He was also a lover and rescuer of furry creatures, big and small. Your birds and squirrels will miss you St. Francis. Proud member of Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and Sunday school teacher to Children's Primary Group at the church; he was also a friend of Bill Wilson. You fought a good fight. It is time to rest with the angels and be at peace. Our hearts are shattered and broken. We love you so much and we will miss you always. Marie, Ebby, Prince and Missy. Contributions may be made to animal rescue organization of your choice or Franciscan Center, 3010 N. Perry St, Tampa, FL 33603. Celebration of Life will be held in early 2020, location to be determined.

