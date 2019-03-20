Tampa Bay Times Obituaries
A Life Tribute Funeral Care Largo Chapel
716 Seminole Boulevard
Largo, FL 33770
(727) 559-7793
Funeral Mass
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
10:00 AM
St Patrick Catholic Church
Largo, FL
Interment
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
12:30 PM
Florida National Cemetery
HERBORT, Jerome V.

age 76, of Largo, FL, passed away on March 13, 2019. Born in Cincinnati, Ohio, he graduated from Roger Bacon HS. Jerry retired from the US Air Force after 21 years of service as Senior Master Sergeant and he continued his service to our country for 20 years with the US Postal Service. Jerry was a loving and generous husband, father and friend. He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Joyce; daughter, Anna (Scott) Chapel; stepsons, Ethan and Aiden; son, Thomas (Brittney) Herbort, their son, Thompson; as well as his brother, Paul Herbort; and sister Catherine Mondie. A lover of life, Jerry enjoyed sunsets, travel and photography. He will dearly be missed. A Celebration of Mass will take place at 10 am on March 22, 2019 at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Largo. Interment will follow at Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, at 12:30 pm.

ALife Tribute Funeral Care
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Mar. 20, 2019
