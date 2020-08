Or Copy this URL to Share

BROWN, Jerry "Ricco" 75, a native of St. Petersburg, transitioned on August 9, 2020. He is survived by brothers, Jessie Graham and John (Stephanie) Brown; sisters, Sandra Brown-Lowery, Gloria Brown McGinnis, Maggie (Thornton) Edwards, Betty Brown, and Mary B. Rowe and other relatives and friends. Visitation is Friday, August 21, 5-7 pm; Funeral service is Saturday, August 22, 11 am at: Davis and Davis Funeral Home



