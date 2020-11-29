1/1
Jerry Cail
CAIL, Jerry The soul of the man, Jerry Cail, left the bounds of this earth November 19, 2020. Left to honor his memory are his wife of 56 years, Myrtle Morse Cail; sons, Jarred (Edy) and Jeremy; as well as four grandchildren, Alexandra, Rachael, Ethan, and Madison; and his loving sister, Mary Vaughn. Jerry worked at Kennedy Space Center on the Apollo program in communications and retired later from Verizon in Tampa. He was proud of his sons completing college degrees and lived to see all four grandchildren pursing the same. Serenity Meadows

Published in Tampa Bay Times on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
November 29, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Serenity Meadows Memorial Park & Funeral Home
