85, of Temple Terrace, Florida, passed away March 22, 2019. Jerry is survived by his loving wife, Kathryn C. Finley; his sons, Larry Finley (Martha) and Alan Finley (Sherri); daughter, Karen Young (Peter); stepson, Mark Cravens (Jill); stepdaughter, Renee De La Cruz (Mark); brother, Donald Finley (Helen); 11 grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren. Visitation at 10 am followed by a memorial service at 11 am, Friday, April 5, 2019 at Temple Terrace Church of Christ. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Jerry's memory to the .
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Mar. 31, 2019