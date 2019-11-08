DINGLE, Jerry Dean 84, of Tampa, Florida, passed away peacefully on November 3, 2019. Mr. Dingle is survived by his soulmate and beloved wife of 63 years, Alice; his sons, Greg (Leigh), Phil (Kim), Mark (Elizabeth), and Jimmy (Angela); his grandchildren, Brad (Megan), Patrick (Emily), Hannah, Lauren, Ashley, Abby, Shea, and Christian; and his great-grandchildren Luci and CeCi. Mr. Dingle is also survived by his sister Jolene Brenner of Quincy, Illinois and brother, Ron Griffith of Holland, Michigan, together with their families. Mr. Dingle loved the University of Alabama, everything about Tampa, his long-time business associates and clients at Price Waterhouse, his friends, his family, and the Lord. A celebration of Mr. Dingle's life will be held at the Palma Ceia Presbyterian Church (3501 San Jose Street, Tampa, Florida 33629) at 11 am on Saturday, November 16, 2019, with a reception to follow at Palma Ceia Golf & Country Club. In lieu of flowers and if desired, donations may be made to The American Red Cross of Tampa Bay or The Chiselers, Inc. Arrangements handled by Blount & Curry (813) 876-2421
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Nov. 8, 2019