DORCH, Jerry 77, Seffner, died Sept. 14, 2019. Pre--deceased by the love of his life Patricia. Survived by his children, Jerry Noel Jr., Paul Herbert, Patrick Edward; Pam Burgos; grandchildren, Brittany Dorch, and Jose Burgos. A 1960 Chamberlain High School graduate he joined the U.S. Air Force and married his high school sweetheart celebrating 50 years of a God-blessed marriage. As a flight engineer Tech Sergeant he experienced an exciting and rewarding military career. Graveside service at Claysink Baptist Church Cemetery, Webster, FL, Sept. 21, 11 am. Hodges FH, U.S. 301, Dade City.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Sept. 19, 2019