ELROD, Jerry M. passed from God's earthly care to His eternal care on Monday, August 26. He had an unwavering faith in God. Jerry was born in Murphy, NC, active in FBC Brandon, and worked for GTE for many years. Upon retirement, Jerry worked for Continental Airlines to fulfill his love of learning and travel. He was predeceased by his parents, a brother, and his precious grandson, Blake. He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Gail; his son, Blake (Stacy); daughter, Gina (Gene Stockton) and his brother, Mike (Cathy). A memorial service will be held at First Baptist Brandon at 2 pm on Friday, August 30, Jerry and Gail's 56 wedding anniversary. The family will receive friends during a reception at the church following the service. If you want to make a donation or send flowers in Jerry's honor, please choose a organization that is important to you or the family appreciates these two: Melech Hospice House, (813) 984-2200 or First Baptist Church of Brandon, (813) 689-1204. Please visit: SouthernFuneralCare.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Aug. 28, 2019