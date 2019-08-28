Service Information Southern Funeral Care 10510 Riverview Drive Riverview , FL 33578 (813)-671-3121 Send Flowers Obituary

ELROD, Jerry M. passed from God's earthly care to His eternal care on Monday, August 26. He had an unwavering faith in God. Jerry was born in Murphy, NC, active in FBC Brandon, and worked for GTE for many years. Upon retirement, Jerry worked for Continental Airlines to fulfill his love of learning and travel. He was predeceased by his parents, a brother, and his precious grandson, Blake. He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Gail; his son, Blake (Stacy); daughter, Gina (Gene Stockton) and his brother, Mike (Cathy). A memorial service will be held at First Baptist Brandon at 2 pm on Friday, August 30, Jerry and Gail's 56 wedding anniversary. The family will receive friends during a reception at the church following the service. If you want to make a donation or send flowers in Jerry's honor, please choose a organization that is important to you or the family appreciates these two: Melech Hospice House, (813) 984-2200 or First Baptist Church of Brandon, (813) 689-1204. Please visit:

ELROD, Jerry M. passed from God's earthly care to His eternal care on Monday, August 26. He had an unwavering faith in God. Jerry was born in Murphy, NC, active in FBC Brandon, and worked for GTE for many years. Upon retirement, Jerry worked for Continental Airlines to fulfill his love of learning and travel. He was predeceased by his parents, a brother, and his precious grandson, Blake. He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Gail; his son, Blake (Stacy); daughter, Gina (Gene Stockton) and his brother, Mike (Cathy). A memorial service will be held at First Baptist Brandon at 2 pm on Friday, August 30, Jerry and Gail's 56 wedding anniversary. The family will receive friends during a reception at the church following the service. If you want to make a donation or send flowers in Jerry's honor, please choose a organization that is important to you or the family appreciates these two: Melech Hospice House, (813) 984-2200 or First Baptist Church of Brandon, (813) 689-1204. Please visit: SouthernFuneralCare.com Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Aug. 28, 2019 Print | Return to Today's Obituaries for Tampa Bay Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close