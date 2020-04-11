JOLLIFF, Jerry B. 53, passed away April 1, 2020 at AdventHealth Carrollwood as a result of pneumonia. He was born February 14, 1967 in Bethesda, Maryland to Louise A. (Guariglia) Jolliff and Wade A. Jolliff. Jerry was born with cerebral palsy and will be remembered as a sweet and gentle young man. He attended McDonald Training Center in Tampa for sixteen years. Jerry is survived by his loving mother and preceded in death by his father. A celebration of his life will take place at a future date. Special thanks to Jerry's loving caregivers from Happy Orchids Home Services and to all the wonderful friends and neighbors. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Jerry's name to McDonald Training Center, 5420 W Cypress St, Tampa, FL 33607.

