KARP, Jerry 84, of Lutz, FL, beloved husband, father, grandfather, great-grand-father, uncle and great-uncle passed into God's glory January 2, 2020. He was born in Washington, DC, a veteran of the Coast Guard and graduated from the University of Maryland. His career in sales and marketing paved the way to being owner of Karp Communications, an A/V manufacturers' representative company. After retiring, he worked for USF as a small business consultant. His passion for antique clocks led him to learning how to rebuild and restore clocks for Boyd's Clocks, a 75-year family-owned company that became his home away from home. His hobbies included boating, fishing and growing orchids. He was an Elder in his church and instrumental in creating their Memorial Gardens. Memorial Services will be held January 25, 2 pm, at Lutz Community Church, 601 Sunset Lane, Lutz, FL 33549. Jerry rests in the arms of Christ and His angels; he is loved deeply and is missed deeply. Donations may be made to 'Faith in Action' in care of Lutz Community Church.

