LINNAN, Jerry Lee of Tarpon Springs, FL, died January 22, 2020. Born December 15, 1935, he was the son of Carl and Dorothy (Newcomb) Linnan. Jerry was preceded by his wife of 60 years, Margaretta (Stavish) Linnan; brother, Carl Linnan Jr. He is survived by son, Christopher P. (Kitty Kortuem) Linnan; daughter, Patricia (Brian) Thomas; brother, George Linnan; sister, Carol (Phil) Daigler; four grandchildren, Tara and Erika Linnan, Stacy (Thomas) Brunk and Kevin Thomas; five great-grand-children, Arya and Kenzie (Linnan) Villagram, William and Kylie Brunk, and Trenton Thomas. Jerry enjoyed golf and spending time with his family. Services will be at the family's convenience. Flowers are gratefully declined and donations may be made to the .
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Feb. 1, 2020