Jerry MOORE
MOORE, Jerry Abraham of Clearwater, Florida passed away peacefully on Friday, May 22, 2020. He was 92. Jerry's life was a very full one. He was a supporter and on the board of the Florida ACLU. Jerry was also a longtime member of the Society for Humanistic Judaism among many other human rights organizations. Jerry is survived by cousins, David Daily of Clarkston, MI, and Mary Francis Sedlock of Muskegon, MI. But he is also survived by a larger surrogate family composed of the many people he met and helped throughout his life. Additional information on his remarkable life can be found at this webpage: metrodirect.net/jerry. If you would like to commemorate Jerry's life, consider a memorial donation to the ACLU of Florida. Arrangements are being made through National Cremation Society, 4945 E. Bay Drive Largo, FL.

Published in Tampa Bay Times on May 31, 2020.
