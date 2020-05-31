Jerry Neal
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Jerry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
NEAL, Jerry C. 86, passed away May 22, 2020 peacefully at home. He was a veteran of the US Army and was a law enforcement officer for forty years. Jerry is survived by his loving wife of 66 years, Wanda; sons, Jeff (Sandi) and Brian (Edie); grandchildren, Jonathan, Sarah, Jennifer, Brian Jr., and Matthew; as well as great-grandchildren, Austin and Haley. Interment with military honors will take place at Florida National Cemetery at a future date. Arrangements entrusted to: Gonzalez Funeral Home

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tampa Bay Times on May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Gonzalez Funeral Home
7209 North Dale Mabry Highway
Tampa, FL 33614
8139311833
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved