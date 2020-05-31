NEAL, Jerry C. 86, passed away May 22, 2020 peacefully at home. He was a veteran of the US Army and was a law enforcement officer for forty years. Jerry is survived by his loving wife of 66 years, Wanda; sons, Jeff (Sandi) and Brian (Edie); grandchildren, Jonathan, Sarah, Jennifer, Brian Jr., and Matthew; as well as great-grandchildren, Austin and Haley. Interment with military honors will take place at Florida National Cemetery at a future date. Arrangements entrusted to: Gonzalez Funeral Home



