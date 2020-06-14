Jerry OSBURN

OSBURN, Jerry Lee 77, passed away on Friday, June 5, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Joanne Osburn; and their three children, Dan Osburn and wife, Margie, Julian Osburn, and Suzanne Osburn. Jerry also leaves behind his brother, Tom Osburn and wife, Norma Osburn; and six grandchildren. A private service will be held at Fort Bliss National Cemetery and a Memorial Service for family and friends will be scheduled at a later date to celebrate Jerry's life. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in memory of Jerry to the Wounded Warrior Project. For online condolences log on to: www.bacasfuneralchapelslascruces.com
Published in Tampa Bay Times from Jun. 14 to Jun. 15, 2020.