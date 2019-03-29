Jerry Robert Cartwright

Obituary
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jerry Robert Cartwright.

CARTWRIGHT, Jerry Robert

64, a retired professional surveyor and mapper, and Tampa native, passed away on March 13, 2019. Jerry is survived by his wife of 32 years, Patricia; and his brother, R.C. A Celebration of Life will be held from 2-4 pm on March 31 at the Woodmont Clubhouse, 415 Woodmont Avenue in Temple Terrace, Florida. Donations may be made in his honor to the or to WEDU.

Blount & Curry, Terrace Oaks
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Mar. 29, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Donations
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.