CARTWRIGHT, Jerry Robert
64, a retired professional surveyor and mapper, and Tampa native, passed away on March 13, 2019. Jerry is survived by his wife of 32 years, Patricia; and his brother, R.C. A Celebration of Life will be held from 2-4 pm on March 31 at the Woodmont Clubhouse, 415 Woodmont Avenue in Temple Terrace, Florida. Donations may be made in his honor to the or to WEDU.
Blount & Curry, Terrace Oaks
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Mar. 29, 2019