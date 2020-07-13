1/
Jerry ROUTT
ROUTT, Jerry Lee 81, passed away June 20, 2020 in Florida. He was born January 30 1939 to Lynwood and Alma Routt. Jerry joined the U.S. Air Force after graduation from high school. He relocated to Florida in 1998 and became active in the Coast Guard Auxiliary. He had one son, Michael, who preceded him in death along with his parents and his sister, Brenda Way. He is survived by a niece and nephew. He was loved and cherished by his long-term companion, Carol Grim. His body was donated to science and interment will be in Greenwood, IN.

Published in Tampa Bay Times on Jul. 13, 2020.
