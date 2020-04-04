SHEPPARD, Jerry Myers Jr. 72, of Archer, Florida, passed away April 2, 2020. Mr. Sheppard was born November 30, 1947 in Orlando, Florida to the late Mary and Jerry Sheppard Sr., but had lived in the Archer area since 2018 after moving here from Douglas, GA. He was of the Pentecostal faith and enjoyed hunting, fishing, and being in the outdoors in his spare time. Mr. Sheppard is survived by his wife, Celeste Sheppard; his son, Jerry Sheppard III (Theresa) of Bronson, FL; his step-mother, Wilma Sheppard of Wimauma, FL; his brothers, Raymond Sheppard (June) of Tampa, FL, Stanley Sheppard (Connie) of Old Town, FL, and David Sheppard (Lisa) of Sun City, FL; his sisters, Susan West (Stan) of Ruskin, FL and Donna Sheppard of Ruskin, FL, his sister-in-law, Stephanie Sumner of Bronson, FL; his grandchildren, Sarah Starling (John), Kira Sheppard, Katelyn Sheppard, and Shaylee Sheppard, and other extended family members. Graveside funeral services for Mr. Sheppard will be held 3 pm Sunday, April 5, 2020 at the Ellzey Cemetery outside of Chiefland, FL, with Chaplin Bob Desantis officiating. In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial donations be made to your local hospice. Arrangements have been placed under the care of Rick Gooding Funeral Home , Chiefland, FL 352-493-0050 and Cross City, FL 352-498-5400. Please sign the online guest book at: rickgoodingfuneralhomes.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Apr. 4, 2020