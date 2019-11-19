SPEARS, Jerry C., DVM 85, of Citra, FL, passed away on Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at his residence. Jerry was a native of Leesburg, FL. He owned and operated the Animal Medical Hospital in St. Petersburg for more than 35 years. Jerry retired from full-time veterinary practice in 1995 and moved to Citra. Jerry is prede-ceased by his wife of 56 years, Gayle Geiger Spears; sons, Randall Eric Spears and Allen Wayne Spears; and grandson, Tanner Douglas Spears. He is survived by his sister, Etta Spears Beville of Leesburg; his oldest son, Douglas C. Spears, of Flagler Beach; as well as three granddaughters, five great- grandchildren and two great- great-grandsons. A memorial service will be held at Hiers-Baxley Funeral Services, 910 E. Silver Springs Blvd., Ocala, FL 34470, on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at 10 am. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of Marion County, Florida Cattlemen's Foundation, or other organization supporting Florida agriculture, veterinary medicine, and the cattle industry as you may prefer. Online condolences and full obituary may be found by visiting www.hiers-baxley.com Hiers-Baxley Funeral Services
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Nov. 19, 2019