LLOYD, Jesse Wayne 30, passed away Thursday, August 6, 2020. He was born October 18, 1989 and was a lifelong resident of Tampa, Florida. Jesse worked many years in the hospitality industry, but his true passion was being on the beach, spending weekends boating, scuba diving, and paddle boarding with his family and friends. Jesse is predeceased by his maternal grandmother, H. Jannette Urso. He is survived by his parents, Antoinette "Toni" and Donald Lloyd; brother, Alex Lloyd; maternal grandfather, Dr. Gaetano Urso; paternal grandparents, Eddie and Lucille Lloyd; and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was a sweet, gentle and loving soul with a heart of gold. A memorial service will be held at 5 pm Thursday, August 20, 2020 at First Baptist Church of Tampa located at 302 W. Kennedy Blvd., Tampa, FL 33606. Due to COVID safety measures, face coverings are encouraged. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Diabetes Assoc.



