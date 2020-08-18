1/1
Jesse LLOYD
1989 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jesse's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
LLOYD, Jesse Wayne 30, passed away Thursday, August 6, 2020. He was born October 18, 1989 and was a lifelong resident of Tampa, Florida. Jesse worked many years in the hospitality industry, but his true passion was being on the beach, spending weekends boating, scuba diving, and paddle boarding with his family and friends. Jesse is predeceased by his maternal grandmother, H. Jannette Urso. He is survived by his parents, Antoinette "Toni" and Donald Lloyd; brother, Alex Lloyd; maternal grandfather, Dr. Gaetano Urso; paternal grandparents, Eddie and Lucille Lloyd; and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was a sweet, gentle and loving soul with a heart of gold. A memorial service will be held at 5 pm Thursday, August 20, 2020 at First Baptist Church of Tampa located at 302 W. Kennedy Blvd., Tampa, FL 33606. Due to COVID safety measures, face coverings are encouraged. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Diabetes Assoc.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tampa Bay Times from Aug. 18 to Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
20
Memorial service
05:00 PM
First Baptist Church of Tampa
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved