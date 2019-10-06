|
MORGAN, Jesse Franklin 78, lost his battle with Leukemia on Monday, September 9, 2019. He was born on November 22, 1940 in Tampa where he was raised. He worked at Continental Can Company for 28 years. He is survived by his loving wife of 44 years, Dorothy "Dottie" Morgan; brothers, Rue (Kathy) and Howard Morgan; sister, Marlene Morgan; brother-in-laws, Eugene (Barbara) and Donald (Doreen) Pender; sister-in-law, Faye Pender; and many nieces and nephews. A Private Celebration of his Life was held a Saturday prior. Boza & Roel Funeral Home
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Oct. 6, 2019