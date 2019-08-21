Service Information Anderson-McQueen Funeral Home 2201 Dr. MLK St. North St. Petersburg , FL 33704 (727)-822-2059 Send Flowers Obituary

LUNSFORD, Jessica (Laughlin) 55, passed away Monday, August 19, 2019. Born in Aibonito, Puerto Rico, her family moved to Florida and she graduated from St. Petersburg High School in 1982. She was an honor student at Florida State University and graduated with a Bachelor's degree in Arts. Jessica is predeceased by her father, Dr. Thomas C. Laughlin. She is survived by her mother, Margie Laughlin; brother, Scottie Laughlin; aunts, Pacita Ruiz, Sara Gonzalez, and JoAnn Fries; uncle, Richard Gonzalez and many other family members. Being an animal lover, Jessica always had a dog. She had a passion for martial arts and received a black belt in Karate. She was a member of First Presbyterian Church in St. Petersburg and she worked at the Tampa Bay Regional Planning Council until she took ill. Jessica will be missed by all who knew her. A memorial service will be held Saturday, August 24, at 3 pm followed by a reception, all at Anderson McQueen Funeral Home 2201 Dr. MLK St. N. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The at

