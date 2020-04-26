Tampa Bay Times Obituaries
WHEATON, Jessica Lee 36, beloved mother, daughter, sister, and friend passed away suddenly after a long battle against heart failure Friday, April 17, 2020, in Tampa, FL. She is survived by her loving children, Christian, Phoenix, and NovaLee; mother, Cherie (Dave) Scheetz; father, Rick (Brandi) Dukes; sister, Anna (Kurt) Parker; brother, Brandon (Danae) Austenfeld; brother, Michael Dukes; sister, Erin Emerson; nieces, Audrina, Triton, and Kendall, and many other family and close friends. She is preceded in death by her father Rick Austenfeld. A very private, Celebration of Life will be held Wednesday, April 22, at 4 pm at Cypress Meadows Community Church. Virtual arrangements are being made for those wishing to attend, but are unable to because of Covid. A larger family Celebration of Life party will be held in Ohio at a later date. For full obituary, and to express condolences, please visit segalfuneralhome.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Apr. 26, 2020
