SHORTER, Jessie Lee
76, of St. Petersburg, pas-sed away July 15, 2019. He is survived by son, Jessie L. Jr.; his daughters, Katina, Jessica, Helen, ShaNee, Deborah, and Debria; five brothers; 11 sisters; 31 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren, a host of other relatives and friends. Visitation is Friday with wake 7:15-8:15 pm at the funeral home. Funeral service is Saturday July 20, 1 pm at Galilee M.B. Church, 505 35th St. S.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on July 19, 2019