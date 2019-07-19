Jessie Lee SHORTER

Service Information
Lawson Funeral Home and Cremation Services
4535 Central Avenue
St. Petersburg, FL
33713
(727)-623-9025
Wake
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
7:15 PM
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
1:00 PM
Galilee M.B. Church
505 35th St. S
View Map
Obituary
SHORTER, Jessie Lee

76, of St. Petersburg, pas-sed away July 15, 2019. He is survived by son, Jessie L. Jr.; his daughters, Katina, Jessica, Helen, ShaNee, Deborah, and Debria; five brothers; 11 sisters; 31 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren, a host of other relatives and friends. Visitation is Friday with wake 7:15-8:15 pm at the funeral home. Funeral service is Saturday July 20, 1 pm at Galilee M.B. Church, 505 35th St. S.

Published in the Tampa Bay Times on July 19, 2019
