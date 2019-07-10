|
|
McKINNEY, Jessie III USAF
(Ret.) 61, of Largo passed away July 3, 2019 with his wife by his side. He was born March 11, 1958 and raised in Clearwater, FL. Jessie retired from the United States Air Force as a Technical Sergeant. He was preceded in death by his father, Jessie McKinney Sr.; and brother, Sylvester McKinney. Jessie is survived by his wife of 38 years, Annie McKinney; mother, Idella McKinney; siblings, Jaun, Bonnie, Silvia, and Patricia. A funeral service will take place at 1 pm, Friday, July 12, 2019 at Suncoast Community Church, 12855 110th Ave N., Largo. Internment to follow at Calvary Catholic Cemetery. The family will receive friends Thursday evening from 5 pm until 7 pm at ALife Tribute Funeral Care, 716 Seminole Blvd., Largo.
ALife Tribute Largo
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on July 10, 2019