Jessie P. GANT

Lawson Funeral Home and Cremation Services
4535 Central Avenue
St. Petersburg, FL
33713
(727)-623-9025
GANT, Jessie P.

89, of St. Pe-tersburg, tran-sitioned to her heavenly home on May 29, 2019. She is survived by son, Donald "Mick" Brown (Gail); her daughter, Jennifer Bryant-Daniels (Jeremiah); her stepson, Bernard Gant (Nadine); her siblings, Bobby Harris (Charlotte) and June McDonald (Asphor); her five grandchildren, and nine great- grandchildren; other relatives and friends. Visitation will be held on Friday, 3-8 pm, at the funeral home. Funeral service will be on Saturday June 8, at 1 pm, at Mt. Pilgrim M.B. Church, 4000 5th Ave. South.

Lawson Funeral Home (727) 623-9025
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on June 6, 2019
