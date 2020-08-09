Jessie PERRY

PERRY, Jessie M. died August 3, 2020. Jessie was the fourth child born to Robert and Gladys McBride. Jessie was educated in the public schools in Hillsborough County. She graduated from Middleton Senior High School. She received an Associate in Arts degree from Hillsborough Community College, Bachelor of Science degree from Nova Southeastern University and Master's degree from National Louis University in Elementary Education. She taught school for 44 years retiring as a K-2 teacher in Hillsborough County School District. She accepted Christ at an early age where she joined and was baptized at Friendly Missionary Baptist Church under the Pastorship of the late Rev. W. L. Webb. She served faithfully for many years, singing in the choir, usher on the usher board, Financial Secretary, and Assistant Church Clerk. She was a frequent visitor at New Salem Missionary Baptist Church prior to joining New St. Matthew Missionary Baptist Church. Jessie was extremely close to her family, enjoyed many family gatherings, celebrations and special occasions, Sunday Dinners, traveling to out of town events, Homecoming Festivities at FAMU and Savannah State, The Florida Classic, and she had the opportunity to travel throughout the world. She is survived by husband, Kenneth Perry; Doris Reddick (mother-in-law); Clemmie Perry (sister-in-law); and Ross Perry and family (brother-in-law); devoted sisters, Belinda Harrist (James), Mary Gatlin; devoted nieces, Joy Griffith (Jacorria Jones), Ayanna McBride (Chantrell Frazier, Ashe' McBride, Tiyana Kelly, Timothy Kelly), Gail Gatlin and family, Sheryl Gatlin and family, Tamara Gatlin, Michelle Jenkins (deceased) and family, Andrea Jenkins and family; nephews, Frederick Jenkins (Lisa) and family, Robert McBride, Jr. and family, Carl Griffith (Kallis Griffith, Cyani Griffith), Cedric Gatlin; cousins, Hiawatha Davis and family, Washington D.C., Barry Davis, Jerry Davis (Phyllis), George Davis (Barbara), Leticia Shaw and family, Deloris Hilliard and family, Towanda Sherry and family, Oakland, CA, Charles Sherry, Jr. (Debra), Allen Sherry and family, Mark Sherry and family, Rev. Donald McBride (Cynthia), Sharon McBride and family, Joyce Turner (Rev. Leroy Turner), Nancy Miller (deceased) and family, Thaddeus Jenkins and family, Helen Adams and family, Willie Williams (Madleyn), Aretha Williams and family, Pauline Williams, Shirley Campbell and Harry Campbell; uncle, Charles Sherry; devoted friends, Dr. Rosemary Jones, Deacon Emanuel Broadnax, Felicia Broadnax, Rev. Artest Newkirk, Rev. Dwight Newkirk, Alfredo Morange and family, Ellen Robinson and family. A host of many great-nieces, nephews and ousins and many friends she met during her 44 years as a teacher with Hillsborough County School District. Graveside Services for Jessie M. Perry will be held, August 13, 2020, 10:30 am at Orange Hill Cemetery with Rev. Dwight Newkirk, Pastor of St. John Cathedral Church Officiating. www.blountcurrymacdill.com