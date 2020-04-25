Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jesus CORRALES. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

CORRALES, Jesus Antonio "Jay" 88, passed away on April 14, 2020. Born on July 12, 1931, in Ybor City and a lifelong Tampa native, Jay was the youngest and last remaining of nine children born to Armando and Balbina Corrales. He was predeceased by his wife, Evelyn H. Corrales and is survived by his loving sons, Arthur S. Corrales and his longtime companion, Debbie K. Russell and Kenneth R. Corrales, and his wife, Christine Corrales; two grandchildren as well as many other family members. Jay was a proud and "old school" Spaniard who loved his wife beyond words and who placed a great deal of value in his Ybor City roots, his family and his lifelong love of baseball. He reveled in his stories of pitching in the Inter-Social League at Cuscaden Park beginning at an early age, which later culminated in a professional baseball career with the Hammond Berries of the Evangeline League and the Sanford Seminole Blues of the Florida State League. He was later drafted into the U.S. Army and served abroad in the Korean War as an M.P. until his Honorable Discharge in 1953. Upon returning to Tampa, Jay worked for his community and retired from the City of Tampa Fire Department after many years of service. Gifts may be made in his memory to the -Florida Gulf Coast Chapter at 14010 Roosevelt Blvd. #709, Clearwater, FL 33762. During this time of the COVID-19 pandemic and our need for social distancing, please help us commemorate Jay by visiting his online guestbook

