GONZALEZ, Jesus P. 91, beloved husband, father, and grandfather went to be with our Lord peacefully Sunday morning, October 13, 2019 surrounded by his wife, children, and grandchildren at his home in Tampa Florida. Jesus was born 1928 in Havana, Cuba to parents Antonio and Nieves Gonzalez. Jesus attended the university of Havana to study Accounting and worked as an accountant in Havana. He met his wife Maria at the age of thirteen and they were sweethearts through their teen years and got married in 1954. Jesus and Maria and their 3-year-old daughter Maria Theresa left Cuba in 1960 to escape communism and took up residence in Tampa, FL where they gave birth to their son, Anthony in 1961. Jesus was employed by Bay Distributor / Republic National liquor distributor in 1961 and retired after 33 years of service. He held the company record for consecutive years without missing a day of work. Jesus was a loving, dedicated husband, father, and grandfather. He loved his family and cherished his three grandchildren. Jesus and Maria recently celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary in August 2019. Jesus is survived by his wife, Maria Gonzalez; his daughter, Maria Croy and husband, Steve Croy; son, Anthony Gonzalez and his wife, Terri Gonzalez; his grandchildren, Stephen Croy Jr., Anthony Gonzalez Jr., and Tyler Gonzalez. A celebration of life service will be held at 10 am, Saturday, November 16, 2019 at St. Mary's Catholic Church located at 15520 N. Blvd., Tampa, FL 33613.

