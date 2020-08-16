Jesus Pulido

PULIDO, Jesus M. 81, of Tampa, Florida passed away Saturday, Aug. 1 2020. He was born in Tampa, FL, Aug. 20,1938. He was married to Diana J. Pulido for 62 years. His love for home renovations and unique craft and detail was unmatched. He was survived by his wife, Diana; three sons, Daryl Pulido, Dwayne Pulido, Derrick Pulido; grandchildren, Lauren Gonzalez, Jayne Spadaccini, Kathy Pulido, James Pulido, Dusten Pulido. Also survived by sister, Arelia and brother, Elio. He will be deeply missed. Funeral arrangements will be held Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020 at Calvary Community Church, 4811 George Rd., Tampa, FL 33634, at 2:30 pm. Masks required for service. Gonzalez Funeral Home



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store