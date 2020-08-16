1/1
Jesus Pulido
PULIDO, Jesus M. 81, of Tampa, Florida passed away Saturday, Aug. 1 2020. He was born in Tampa, FL, Aug. 20,1938. He was married to Diana J. Pulido for 62 years. His love for home renovations and unique craft and detail was unmatched. He was survived by his wife, Diana; three sons, Daryl Pulido, Dwayne Pulido, Derrick Pulido; grandchildren, Lauren Gonzalez, Jayne Spadaccini, Kathy Pulido, James Pulido, Dusten Pulido. Also survived by sister, Arelia and brother, Elio. He will be deeply missed. Funeral arrangements will be held Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020 at Calvary Community Church, 4811 George Rd., Tampa, FL 33634, at 2:30 pm. Masks required for service. Gonzalez Funeral Home

Published in Tampa Bay Times on Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Gonzalez Funeral Home
7209 North Dale Mabry Highway
Tampa, FL 33614
8139311833
