FULGHUM, Jewel Holden
"Grams" or "Grandmommy," 90, passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 2, 2019, in Temple Terrace, Florida, surrounded by the abiding love of family and friends. Born in Tampa, Florida, June 14, 1928, the daughter of James and Nina Holden, Jewel was a beauty queen, valedictorian, and cheerleader at Pinecrest High School and frequently sang patriotic songs at assemblies and church. She married Roy E. Fulghum. Together, they raised three strong daughters, Linda, Lori, and Debra. With her positive and gentle spirit, Jewel was the epitome of a Christian woman-filled with God's grace, goodness, loving kindness and forgiveness for all. Jewel was passionate about baking for others, making cookies with her secret ingredient of "love" for her many grandchildren and great grandchildren, and she believed the most important thing in life was her precious family. Preceded in death by her devoted husband and best friend of more than 50 years, Roy E. Fulghum, and beloved son-in-law, the Rev. Robert G. Bruce, Jr. Jewel is survived by her three daughters, Linda Fulghum McIlwain (Dr. Harris), Debra Fulghum Bruce, PhD (Sidney McKinney) and Lori Fulghum Steinmeyer, MS, RD, LD; 11 grandchildren, Dr. Laura McIlwain Cruse (Hugh), Dr. Kimberly McIlwain Smith (Doug), Dr. Michael McIlwain (Cristina), Virginia "Ginah" McIlwain, Lisa McIlwain, Daniel McIlwain, Robert G. Bruce, III (Claire), Brittnye Bruce Berg (Dr. John), Ashley Bruce Trehan (Sunjay), Jordan Steinmeyer, and Luke Steinmeyer. She was also blessed with her 16 great-grandchildren, Bennett, Mason, and Rowan Cruse; Jackson, Holden, and Tucker Smith; Ella, Grayson, and Lucia McIlwain; Paul McIlwain; Zoe Bockenek; Anneka and Lena Berg; Griffin and Madeline Bruce; and Elizabeth Trehan. A private Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Loving memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.blountcurryterraceoaks.com.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on June 5, 2019