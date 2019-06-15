SMITH, Jewell Lynn
Ms. Jewell Lynn Smith (nee Spraggins), of Tampa, passed away Saturday, June 8, 2019 at the age of 89. Lynn was born to parents Walter and Addie Spraggins July 16, 1929 in Guntersville, AL. She grew up in a family of ten children. Lynn is survived by her daughters, Jo Ann Vogelsong, Lisa Wycoff, Sherri Martin and Terri Sullivan; her sons, Thomas and Michael Smith; eleven grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her son, Wayne Smith. There will be no services held and her cremains will be placed at Lake Carroll Cemetery. The family is grateful for the condolences, but declines flowers and donations.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on June 15, 2019