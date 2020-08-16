Jil PREUSS

PREUSS, Jil (Rader) 59, passed at her home in Brandon May 12, 2020, International Nurses Day. The world is better because Jil was here. A devoted wife and mother, her lifelong work was nursing, advancing from LPN to RN to ARNP while earning her BSN and MSN degrees. Jil worked at Shands, Brandon Community, and Tampa General among others, and taught at the University of Tampa and Hillsborough Community College. Jil was an animal lover, gardener, artist, and antiquer. Jil is survived by her adoring husband of 34 years, Stephen; and loving sons, Matthew and Michael. Jil was preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Joan (Kipp) Rader and in-laws, Donald and June (Ploetz) Preuss. There are no current plans for a memorial celebration of life. Please consider a donation to Hospice or a charity of your choice
.