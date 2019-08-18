STOUDEMIRE, Jill Marie 64, loving mother, grandma, sister and friend, passed away at her daughter, Hailey and son-in-law, Brian's home on August 7, 2019. She spent the last of her years with them and her two granddaughters, Kira and Mina. Some of her most happy days were spent being a midwife when she delivered over 200 babies into the world. She loved the lord and her parents dearly. She is survived by her daughter, Hailey (Brian) Godden; sons, Steven Smith, Lucas (Gina) Smith and Owen (Jaimie) Smith; grandchildren, Mina and Kira Godden, Lucas and Owen Smith and Mason Smith. She was preceded in death by her father, Donald and granddaughter, Alex. Sorensen Funeral Home 323-5111
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Aug. 18, 2019