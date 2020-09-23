1/1
Jillian FARINA
FARINA, Jillian Lucy (Prall) of Wesley Chapel, Florida passed away unexpectedly Sept. 13, 2020. Jillian was born in 1988 in Boston, MA. She leaves behind her husband, Bubba Farina; her two wonderful sons, Daniel and Mason; her mother, Maryellen Prall; her father, Bill; stepmother, Jennifer Prall; her brothers, Stuart and Connor Prall; her stepfamily, Nicole and NJ Bolton; her grandparents; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Jillian was a loving wife and mother. She was an amazing daughter and sister. She was taken from us to soon and too quick. Our comfort is knowing she has family in Heaven that will look after her while we protect and support her family. Jillian had a happy and bubbly effect with everyone she met. She will be deeply missed forever and always. Her memories will never fade. A private Celebration of Life will be held in her honor. In lieu of flowers, donations to help support her family would be appreciated.

Published in Tampa Bay Times on Sep. 23, 2020.
