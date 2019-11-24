|
BEDAMI, Jimmie Sr. 90, died Nov. 12, 2019. Jimmie loved life, and was devoted to his family. Jimmie is preceded in death by his wife of 54 years, Betty and his son, Jimmie. He is survived by three children, Rose (Otis), Vincent (Devoney), Chris (Rachel); eight grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild with one on the way along with a large extended family. A memorial service will be held at 1:30 pm on Sunday November 24, with celebration of life to follow, at Boza & Roel, 4730 N. Armenia Ave, Tampa, FL. Boza & Roel Funeral Home
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Nov. 24, 2019