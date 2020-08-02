PAGES, Jimmie Faye Ward 79, of Tampa, passed away July 29, 2020. She died peacefully in the LifePath Hospice at Tampa General Hospital with her family by her side. Faye was born in Tampa to the late Faye and James Ward in December 1940. She graduated from Jefferson High School in 1958 and was a member (Student #27) of the charter class of the University of South Florida, where she received both a Bachelor's (1963) and Master's degree (1974) in Education. She married Robert "Bobby" Pages August 18, 1962. She worked for the Hillsborough County school system for over 40 years as a teacher, a guidance counselor, and as Principal of both Grady Elementary School and Lake Magdalene Elementary School, from which she retired after 14 years of service. She was a dedicated member of Forest Hills Presbyterian Church, where she served as a Church Elder. In her years as an educator, Faye was a mentor to so many and a pillar of the community. She took great pride in all of her students and teachers and her positive attitude and supportive nature touched countless lives. She truly embodied Jesse Stuart's philosophy on education, "I am firm in my belief that a teacher lives on and on through [her] students. Good teaching is forever and the teacher is immortal." Faye was an avid reader and passed her love of books on to her children, grandchildren, and students. Her strong faith in God was a guiding principle and a comfort to her throughout her life. She was devoted to her husband of 57 years and they enjoyed vacationing with family, football games, and spending time at the beach. Her love for her family was known to all and her greatest joy was spending time with her grandchildren. Faye is survived by her loving husband, Bobby Pages; her two daughters, Lisa (Sarah) Pages and Gina (Fred) Tort; her sister, Pati Ward (Wayne) Williamson; her triplet granddaughters Chloe, Elise, and Lea; her honorary granddaughter, Kate; and her grandson, Jake. Because of COVID restrictions, we will be live streaming the service at 1 pm Friday, August 21, 2020 at foresthillstampa.church, with Rev. Claudia Henderson presiding, so that everyone whose lives have been touched by Faye can safely participate. Burial will follow at Tampa Garden of Memories, 4207 E Lake Ave, Tampa, FL 33610 Friday, August 21, 2020 at 3 pm. Arrangements are by Blount & Curry Funeral Home Carrollwood. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Faye's memory to Forest Hills Presbyterian Church for the Faye Pages Memorial Fund at, 709 W. Linebaugh Ave., Tampa, FL 33612. Faye was so humbled before her retirement when Lake Magdalene Elementary School dedicated a pavilion in her name and the family would like to use this fund for a permanent tribute to Faye at this pavilion. "For I know the plans I have for you, declares the LORD, plans for welfare and not for evil, to give you a future and a hope. Then you will call upon me and come and pray to me, and I will hear you. You will seek me and find me, when you seek me with all your heart." Jeremiah 29: 11-13



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store