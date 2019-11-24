Tampa Bay Times Obituaries
|
Boza & Roel Funeral Home
4730 North Armenia Avenue
Tampa, FL 33603
(813) 877-7676
Memorial service
Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019
1:30 PM
Boza & Roel Funeral Home
4730 North Armenia Avenue
Tampa, FL 33603
More Obituaries for Jimmie Sr. Bedami
Jimmie Sr. Bedami

Jimmie Sr. Bedami Obituary
90, died on November 12, 2019. Jimmie loved life, and was devoted to his family. Jimmie was preceded in death by his wife of 54 years, Betty and his son, Jimmie. He is survived by three children, Rose (Otis), Vincent (Devoney), and Chris (Rachel); eight grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild, with one on the way; along with a large extended family. A memorial service will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, November 24, with celebration of life to follow, at Boza & Roel, 4730 N. Armenia Ave., Tampa, FL.
Boza & Roel Funeral Home
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Nov. 24, 2019
