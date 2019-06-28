Tampa Bay Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Thomas B. Dobies Funeral Home & Crematory
6616 Congress St
New Port Richey, FL 34653
(727) 841-7555
Resources
More Obituaries for Jimmy WALWORTH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jimmy H. WALWORTH

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jimmy H. WALWORTH Obituary
WALWORTH, Jimmy H.

73, of Lutz, FL died June 21, 2019. Jimmy was born January 19, 1946 in Haleburg, Alabama. He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Sue Walworth (Ross); his son, Sean Walworth and daughter-in-law, Nicki Walworth (Howells) both of Odessa, FL, his son, Jeremy Walworth and daughter-in-law, Elisabeth Read both of Louisville, KY; his seven grandchildren, Madeleine, Drew, Nena, Eloise, John, Parker, and Lucy; and his brothers, Wayne Walworth, Bobby Joe Walworth, Billy Walworth, and Randall Walworth, as well as many extended family members. He was preceded in death by his parents, Shelby Robert Walworth and Burnice Walworth (Craft) both of Columbia, AL.

Dobies FH/Congress
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on June 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Thomas B. Dobies Funeral Home & Crematory
Download Now