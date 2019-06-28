|
|
WALWORTH, Jimmy H.
73, of Lutz, FL died June 21, 2019. Jimmy was born January 19, 1946 in Haleburg, Alabama. He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Sue Walworth (Ross); his son, Sean Walworth and daughter-in-law, Nicki Walworth (Howells) both of Odessa, FL, his son, Jeremy Walworth and daughter-in-law, Elisabeth Read both of Louisville, KY; his seven grandchildren, Madeleine, Drew, Nena, Eloise, John, Parker, and Lucy; and his brothers, Wayne Walworth, Bobby Joe Walworth, Billy Walworth, and Randall Walworth, as well as many extended family members. He was preceded in death by his parents, Shelby Robert Walworth and Burnice Walworth (Craft) both of Columbia, AL.
Dobies FH/Congress
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on June 28, 2019