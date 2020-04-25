Send Flowers Obituary

JORDAN, Jimmy Andrew passed away April 20, 2020, at age 75. Jimmy was born in Glenville, GA Aug. 11, 1944 to Paul Jordan and Letha Baxter Jordan. Jimmy was an all-star athlete who won multiple awards for football and track at Chamberlain High School. He played football at UF with then-quarterback Steve Spurrier who fondly referred to him as "Jumpin' Jimmy Jordan" for his ability to leap over defenders. In 1967 he was drafted by the NFL and while there he played for the Atlanta Falcons, New Orleans Saints, and San Fransisco 49ers. Jimmy, an avid golfer, lived in his beloved Forest Hills neighborhood on the Babe Zaharias Golf Course for more than 20 years. He is survived by his loving brother, Michael Jordan and his sister, Lisa Jones.

Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Apr. 25, 2020 Print | Return to Today's Obituaries for Tampa Bay Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close