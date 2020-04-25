JORDAN, Jimmy Andrew passed away April 20, 2020, at age 75. Jimmy was born in Glenville, GA Aug. 11, 1944 to Paul Jordan and Letha Baxter Jordan. Jimmy was an all-star athlete who won multiple awards for football and track at Chamberlain High School. He played football at UF with then-quarterback Steve Spurrier who fondly referred to him as "Jumpin' Jimmy Jordan" for his ability to leap over defenders. In 1967 he was drafted by the NFL and while there he played for the Atlanta Falcons, New Orleans Saints, and San Fransisco 49ers. Jimmy, an avid golfer, lived in his beloved Forest Hills neighborhood on the Babe Zaharias Golf Course for more than 20 years. He is survived by his loving brother, Michael Jordan and his sister, Lisa Jones.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Apr. 25, 2020