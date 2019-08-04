Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jimmy PURTELL. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

PURTELL, Jimmy Lee was born January 24, 1946 in Lubbock, TX, passed away on July 21, 2019 in Houston, TX. Jim, who had a big heart, was a brilliant and remarkable man of the highest integrity. In Jim's early years, he worked at EDS where he taught himself to become a programmer. Then, in the early 70's, Jim and his family moved to San Angelo, TX where he worked for GTE Data Services. He resided in San Angelo for 15 years working for GTE and eventually moved to Florida where he spent 15 more years at GTE before retiring. Jim did not really call it retiring, as he put it, he just played golf four days a week, fished three, and worked every other day after that. But his lawn was always immaculate and his neighbors called him 'True Value' for having the cleanest and most organized garage around. In his 73 years of life, Jim accomplished a great deal and was a positive influence in the lives of many people. Jim will be missed dearly and remembered fondly by his kids and grandkids. Spending time celebrating milestones, holidays and life was always a priority. Jim is survived by his three children and their loving spouses, LeeAnn and Keith Morwood, Grant and Susan Purtell, and Shawn and Bill Hernandez. 'Pops' was also blessed with seven amazing grandkids, including Mackayla, Samantha and Alexanna Morwood, Austin and Justin Hernandez, and Leah and Ema Purtell. The grandkids are all grateful to have had Pops in their lives. He never failed to remind us how proud we made him and how much he loved us. We will strive to make him proud every day in all that we do. We miss him dearly but will cherish all the wonderful memories we made with him. His good friends, John Walmsley and Mike Cook, will miss his fun and competitive spirit on the golf course and amazing friendship of many years; although they will probably always say he was getting too many strokes; and he is smiling now knowing he did. A memorial service will be held in Florida at a later date.

PURTELL, Jimmy Lee was born January 24, 1946 in Lubbock, TX, passed away on July 21, 2019 in Houston, TX. Jim, who had a big heart, was a brilliant and remarkable man of the highest integrity. In Jim's early years, he worked at EDS where he taught himself to become a programmer. Then, in the early 70's, Jim and his family moved to San Angelo, TX where he worked for GTE Data Services. He resided in San Angelo for 15 years working for GTE and eventually moved to Florida where he spent 15 more years at GTE before retiring. Jim did not really call it retiring, as he put it, he just played golf four days a week, fished three, and worked every other day after that. But his lawn was always immaculate and his neighbors called him 'True Value' for having the cleanest and most organized garage around. In his 73 years of life, Jim accomplished a great deal and was a positive influence in the lives of many people. Jim will be missed dearly and remembered fondly by his kids and grandkids. Spending time celebrating milestones, holidays and life was always a priority. Jim is survived by his three children and their loving spouses, LeeAnn and Keith Morwood, Grant and Susan Purtell, and Shawn and Bill Hernandez. 'Pops' was also blessed with seven amazing grandkids, including Mackayla, Samantha and Alexanna Morwood, Austin and Justin Hernandez, and Leah and Ema Purtell. The grandkids are all grateful to have had Pops in their lives. He never failed to remind us how proud we made him and how much he loved us. We will strive to make him proud every day in all that we do. We miss him dearly but will cherish all the wonderful memories we made with him. His good friends, John Walmsley and Mike Cook, will miss his fun and competitive spirit on the golf course and amazing friendship of many years; although they will probably always say he was getting too many strokes; and he is smiling now knowing he did. A memorial service will be held in Florida at a later date. Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Aug. 4, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Tampa Bay Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close