73, of Tampa, passed away April 7, 2019 after a lengthy illness. Predeceased by his brother, Roger Wright; Jimmy is survived by his companion of 38 years, Jim Shawhan; his sister, Katrina (Don) Lynn; brother, Reggie Wright; sister-in-law, Lucy Wright; nieces, Melody Wright (Shaun Gleason), Amy Wright (George Equizi), Erin Wright, Melissa (Justin) Cornett, Monica (Garett) Taylor, Megan Lynn; seven great- nieces and nephews. Jimmy taught at New York University, but most enjoyed teaching his students at Tampa Catholic High School. In 1992, he was granted a National Endowment for the Humanities summer seminar in France for the study of Gothic Architecture. He loved travel, cooking and family get-togethers. He will be remembered for his kindness and generosity. A Celebration of Life will be held at a future date. Prayers are welcome.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times from Apr. 10 to Apr. 11, 2019
