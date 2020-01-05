Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jimmy WOODS. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

WOODS, Jimmy D. born August 10, 1926, passed away January 1, 2020. He is preceded by his parents, Georgia and Conley (Woody) Woods of Kingsport, TN; sister, Faye Creech; and brothers, Tom Woods and Conley Woods, Jr. He is survived by wife of 53 years, Alice; sons, John Nicolette (Lorraine) and Douglas Woods (Monica); grandchildren, Jonathan, Justin, Jared, Jackson, Jason, Hayden and Jenna; and brother, Robert (Judy) of Lilburn, GA and many nieces and nephews in Tennessee. Jimmy served in the armed forces, both Army and Navy. He graduated from ETSU and earned a Masters in Education from USF. An educator for over 30 years, he worked for Hillsborough County Schools, notably Sulphur Springs Elementary, WT Edwards and Nature's Classroom as well as teaching positions at the University of Tampa. Services Monday, 11 am, Boza & Roel, N. Armenia. Serving as pallbearers are his grandchildren and beloved nephews Michael Winkle and Mark Mann.

WOODS, Jimmy D. born August 10, 1926, passed away January 1, 2020. He is preceded by his parents, Georgia and Conley (Woody) Woods of Kingsport, TN; sister, Faye Creech; and brothers, Tom Woods and Conley Woods, Jr. He is survived by wife of 53 years, Alice; sons, John Nicolette (Lorraine) and Douglas Woods (Monica); grandchildren, Jonathan, Justin, Jared, Jackson, Jason, Hayden and Jenna; and brother, Robert (Judy) of Lilburn, GA and many nieces and nephews in Tennessee. Jimmy served in the armed forces, both Army and Navy. He graduated from ETSU and earned a Masters in Education from USF. An educator for over 30 years, he worked for Hillsborough County Schools, notably Sulphur Springs Elementary, WT Edwards and Nature's Classroom as well as teaching positions at the University of Tampa. Services Monday, 11 am, Boza & Roel, N. Armenia. Serving as pallbearers are his grandchildren and beloved nephews Michael Winkle and Mark Mann. Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Jan. 5, 2020

