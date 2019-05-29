ANDERSON, Jo-Ann
85, of Land O'Lakes, FL, passed away May 26, 2019. She was born in Washington, D.C. to Marie and Keith Griffeth. She was a woman of great faith, active in her church, Stephen Ministry, and in the Aldergate Emmaus Community. She was a dedicated wife and mother. Jo-Ann is preceded in death by her husband of 51 years, Charles Anderson; and her grandson, Michael Brewer. She is survived by her daughters, Cathy Brewer (Bill), Candy Roberts (Lee); four grandchildren, Marc Brewer, Carrie Brewer, Caitlin Hamlin (Tim), and Caroline Roberts; and three great-grandchildren, Emory Brewer, Caleb Hamlin, and Carleigh Brewer. In Lieu of flowers, you may make a donation to Harvester United Methodist Church. A celebration of her life will take place at 11 am on Thursday, May 30 at Harvester United Methodist Church, 2432 Collier Parkway, Land O' Lakes, FL. The family will receive friends one hour prior. A graveside service will be held at Oakhill Burial Park in Lakeland, FL. Words of comfort may be expressed at
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on May 29, 2019