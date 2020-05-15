ARTHUR, Jo Ann 85, died on May 4, 2020 at 11:50 pm. She was born July 19, 1934 in Terre Haute, Indiana to Arthur and Waunita (Tiny) Wilson Peters. She moved to Florida in 1985. She was a member of Gateway Christian Center. Jo Ann is survived by her daughters, Sheila (Duane) Hines of Huntington Indiana and Pam (Jeff) Bornstein of Georgia; and five grandchildren, Curtis Hines, Cara (Jason) Conwell, Trishelle (Gavin) Cummings, Melissa Bornstein and Joshua Pinney; as well as four great-grandchildren, Eli, Isaac, and Cyrus Conwell and Piper Bornstein. She was preceded in death by her first husband, Ralph Pinney who died in 1976; and her second husband, Bill Arthur; along with her son, Lamarr Pinney; and three brothers, Paul Cass, John Cass, and Tom Cass. Cremation will take place at a later date and her ashes will be scattered at sea as requested by Mrs. Arthur. She requested no viewing or memorial service. Please direct any memorials to Gateway Christian Center or Suncoast Hospice South.



