Jo Ann ARTHUR
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Jo's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
ARTHUR, Jo Ann 85, died on May 4, 2020 at 11:50 pm. She was born July 19, 1934 in Terre Haute, Indiana to Arthur and Waunita (Tiny) Wilson Peters. She moved to Florida in 1985. She was a member of Gateway Christian Center. Jo Ann is survived by her daughters, Sheila (Duane) Hines of Huntington Indiana and Pam (Jeff) Bornstein of Georgia; and five grandchildren, Curtis Hines, Cara (Jason) Conwell, Trishelle (Gavin) Cummings, Melissa Bornstein and Joshua Pinney; as well as four great-grandchildren, Eli, Isaac, and Cyrus Conwell and Piper Bornstein. She was preceded in death by her first husband, Ralph Pinney who died in 1976; and her second husband, Bill Arthur; along with her son, Lamarr Pinney; and three brothers, Paul Cass, John Cass, and Tom Cass. Cremation will take place at a later date and her ashes will be scattered at sea as requested by Mrs. Arthur. She requested no viewing or memorial service. Please direct any memorials to Gateway Christian Center or Suncoast Hospice South.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tampa Bay Times from May 15 to May 17, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved