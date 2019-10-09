HENRY, Jo Ann (Nelson) 81, of Greenwood, wife of the late Philip C. Henry, died Sunday, October 6, 2019. She was born in Kansas City, Missouri to the late Buell E. Nelson and Florence Floyd Nelson. Mrs. Henry received her Bachelor of Science in Mathematics from the University of Missouri and Master's in Education from the University of South Florida. She was a repeat Missouri State Baton Twirling Champion and was featured on the Ed Sullivan Show. She taught high school mathematics and computer programming at Lakewood High School until retirement. Mrs. Henry was a member of Grace United Methodist Church in Abbeville and the New Beginning Circle, Pinellas Braille Group and the Greenwood Amateur Radio Club. She was an active volunteer at Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital, Meals on Wheels, and was involved with Book Brailling and Computer Instruction at the Rabun County Senior Center in Rabun County, Georgia. Mrs. Henry was widely known for her dedication, her work and her commitment to the community in which she lived. She is survived by a daughter, Kathy Lynn Schulz and husband, Peter, of Brandon, FL; a son, Dr. Brian Henry and wife, Betsy, of Greenwood; five grandchildren, Stacey Schulz (Sarah), Justen Schulz (Amanda), Courtney McCormick (Ryan), Nelson Henry, and Kimberly Henry; three great-grandchildren, Adelynn Rebecca Schulz, Evelynn Jo Ann Schulz, and Ryan Rose McCormick; and two nephews, Bob Henry (Linda) and Jack Henry, all of Minnesota. The family will receive friends 11 am12 pm on Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at Harris Funeral Home, Abbeville Chapel. Funeral services will begin at 12:00PM in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Jason Wilson officiating. Burial will follow in Forest Lawn Memory Gardens. Memorials may be made in memory of Mrs. Henry to the South Carolina Chapter, 901 South Pine Street, Lower Level, Spartanburg, SC 29302 or www.alz.org/sc. A message of condolence may be sent to the family by visiting: www.harrisfuneral.com. Harris Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Abbeville, SC is assisting the Henry family.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Oct. 9, 2019