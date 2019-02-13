JOHNSON, Jo Ann
55, passed away February 8, 2019. She was born June 16, 1963 in Westwood, NJ, and a project manager for Konica Minolta by occupation. Jo enjoyed soaking up the sun on the beach, sipping her morning iced coffee, and spending time with her family. She is survived by her beloved husband, Rudd D. Johnson; her loving children, Jimmy Johnson, Heather Chrzanowski, and Lindsey Johnson; her cherished grandchildren, Nicholas, Jacob, and Luke Chrzanowski. A celebration of life will be held Saturday, February 16, 2019, 3 pm, at the clubhouse of Harbor Club, 455 US Alt 19, Palm Harbor, FL 34683.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Feb. 13, 2019