JORDAN-SHORT, Jo-Ann
of St. Petersburg, FL. transitioned April 10, 2019. A member of Bethel Metropolitan Baptist church, she is survived by two sons, William Jordan (Rosalind) and Willie Jordan Jr. (Tamara); nine siblings; one grandchild; and other loving relatives. Funeral service is Saturday, April 20, 11 am at Bethel Metropolitan Baptist Church. Visitation is Friday, April 19, 3-5 pm at Smith Funeral Home/894-2266 with Wake at 6 pm at the church.
Smith Funeral Home
1534 18th Avenue South
St. Petersburg, FL 33705
(727) 894-2266
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Apr. 18, 2019