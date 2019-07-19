KUDER, Jo Ann
79, of St. Petersburg, passed away Saturday, July 13, 2019 after a short illness. Jo Ann was born August 7, 1939 in Beaver Falls, PA. She was raised and educated in Pennsylvania and moved to Sarasota, FL in 1963. Jo Ann worked for the Sheriff's Office in Sarasota, and the Police Department and Sheriff's office in Pinelas County from where she retired 15 years ago. Jo Ann was a loving and generous friend and family member and she will be sadly missed by all who loved her. She is survived by her brother, Dave, sister-in-law, Shirley; and several nieces and nephews.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times from July 19 to July 21, 2019