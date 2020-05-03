Jo Ann Laney
LANEY, Jo Ann 89, of Bayonet Point, FL passed away April 29, 2020. She was preceaded in death by her husband, Robert. She is survived by her daughter, Kathy (Jeff) Koterba; sons, Bob Jr. (Robyn), Tom (Dori), Gregory (Michele); Steve (Max); 11 grandchildren; and nine great grandchildren; and two sisters, Lynn (Tom) and Mary Beth (Tom). She loved to dance, play Bridge, and shop. She loved her fur babies, but most of all, loved her family. Visitation will be Monday, 4-6 pm, with private mass and interment Tuesday. Dobies Funeral Home, Hudson

Published in Tampa Bay Times on May 3, 2020.
