1/
Jo Ann MILLER
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jo's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
MILLER, Jo Ann 63, passed away November 27, 2020 at home after a long battle with cancer. She is now free of the pain and illness she endured. She will be remembered as caring and thoughtful to everyone she knew. She is survived by her mom, Treva and her brother, Bruce. We are heartbroken. Those wishing may make a donation in her memory to Suncoast Hospice, 5771 Roosevelt Blvd., Clearwater, FL 33760. The green team were kind and compassionate at all times during her last 27 days of need and suffering. Curlew Hills Memory Gardens

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tampa Bay Times on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Curlew Hills Memory Gardens
1750 Curlew Road
Palm Harbor, FL 34683
727-789-2000
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved