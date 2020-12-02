MILLER, Jo Ann 63, passed away November 27, 2020 at home after a long battle with cancer. She is now free of the pain and illness she endured. She will be remembered as caring and thoughtful to everyone she knew. She is survived by her mom, Treva and her brother, Bruce. We are heartbroken. Those wishing may make a donation in her memory to Suncoast Hospice, 5771 Roosevelt Blvd., Clearwater, FL 33760. The green team were kind and compassionate at all times during her last 27 days of need and suffering. Curlew Hills Memory Gardens



